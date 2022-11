A conversation with Van Curaza, founder of Op Surf

Alone we may not be able to control an election or save the planet but we can help to ease the burden of another if we are willing to offer love, compassion and support. Tune in for an uplifting conversation with Van Curaza founder of Op Surf -an organization that's been changing the lives for active military, veterans and their spouses one wave at a time for over a decade.

Air Date 11/08/22