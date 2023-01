Keeping the Spark Alive

Intimate partnerships require care and tending to thrive - in many ways it's easier to douse the flames of love than it is to maintain them. How do you light your love fire? Tune in today at 2 for a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett about strategies and tips for fueling the relationships closest to our hearts. Your calls will be welcomed and encouraged.

Air Date 1-31-23