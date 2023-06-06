© 2023 KCBX
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Dr. Darcia Narvaez-An Evolved Nest

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published June 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM PDT

We are built for love, compassion and peace when our basic needs are met. But we have created a culture of competitive detachment which leads to lifelong suffering and has pushed humans beings to the brink of extinction - tune in for a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist and professor, author Dr. Darcia Narvaez (DAR-sha narv-EYES) - about how we can foster a world built for optimal health, sustainability, and peace by providing an Evolved Nest and developing a Kinship Worldview.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
