Dr. Darcia Narvaez-An Evolved Nest

We are built for love, compassion and peace when our basic needs are met. But we have created a culture of competitive detachment which leads to lifelong suffering and has pushed humans beings to the brink of extinction - tune in for a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist and professor, author Dr. Darcia Narvaez (DAR-sha narv-EYES) - about how we can foster a world built for optimal health, sustainability, and peace by providing an Evolved Nest and developing a Kinship Worldview.