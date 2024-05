In preparation for Live Oak 2024 tune in for a "best of" conversation with singer/songwriter/storyteller John Craigie, who returns this summer to the Live Oak stage with the Coffis Brothers - and a fun chat with the Shook Twins, Laurie and Katelyn about their life on the road and on the stage.

See John Cragie with The Coffis Brothers at Live Oak this year on Sunday night from 7-8:30pm on the main stage