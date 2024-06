Four years post pandemic shut downs, how the have artists, entertainers, performers and the those who depend on live events sharing their talents today? Tune in for a conversation with PCPA guest choreographer, actor, singer, magician, Rhett Guter about his professional pivots, past losses and current hopes for the future of theater and the performing arts.

Join us live with your calls Tuesday from 2-3pm at 805-781-3875 or listen on demand.