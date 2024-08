Tune in for a "best of" conversation with Dr. Daniel George and Dr. Peter Whitehouse about their findings concerning the truth and myths about dementia, Alzheimer's and cognitive decline in their groundbreaking book: American Dementia: Brain Health in an Unhealthy Society. A must- listen- to show for everyone with aging loved one's and questions about our own aging process.

