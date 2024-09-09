Best Of: Divorce is not Inevitable - it is a Choice

© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published September 9, 2024 at 10:03 PM PDT
Tune in for a Best Of conversation with Michele Weiner-Davis, LCSW, author and relationship expert with over 30 years of experience bringing couples back from the brink of divorce through her effectively powerful Divorce Busting program. Along with a successful private practice, training other clinicians and speaking worldwide; Michele Weiner-Davis has written numerous books including her seminal Divorce Busting, The Divorce remedy, The Sex Starved Marriage, and her most recent, Healing from Infidelity.

Listen Tuesday from 1-2pm on KCBX

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
