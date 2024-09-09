Best Of: Divorce is not Inevitable - it is a Choice

Tune in for a Best Of conversation with Michele Weiner-Davis, LCSW, author and relationship expert with over 30 years of experience bringing couples back from the brink of divorce through her effectively powerful Divorce Busting program. Along with a successful private practice, training other clinicians and speaking worldwide; Michele Weiner-Davis has written numerous books including her seminal Divorce Busting, The Divorce remedy, The Sex Starved Marriage, and her most recent, Healing from Infidelity.

Listen Tuesday from 1-2pm on KCBX