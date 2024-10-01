© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

A Conversation with Stephanie Coontz

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published October 1, 2024 at 10:52 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Tune in for a Conversation with Stephanie Coontz - Director of Research and Public Education for the Council on Contemporary Families and emeritus faculty of History and Family Studies at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington. Stephanie is the author of five books on gender, family and history, including Marriage, A History: How Love Conquered Marriage, which was cited in the US Supreme Court decision on marriage equality.

Hear the conversation on KCBX Tuesday from 2-3pm.

Caring talk for the Central Coast.

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Stay Connected
Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett