Tune in for a Conversation with Stephanie Coontz - Director of Research and Public Education for the Council on Contemporary Families and emeritus faculty of History and Family Studies at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington. Stephanie is the author of five books on gender, family and history, including Marriage, A History: How Love Conquered Marriage, which was cited in the US Supreme Court decision on marriage equality.

Hear the conversation on KCBX Tuesday from 2-3pm.

