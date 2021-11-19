Central Coast News
The award-winning KCBX Newsroom works to bring you local stories that represent our Central Coast listeners and supporters.
Latest Episodes
-
A number of people called into the November 16 city council meeting to make suggestions for the city's homelessness response plan.
-
KCBX News Update: Prescribed burn in Los Olivos, and Bonta asks for rehearing in private prisons caseIn today's KCBX News Update: there will be a prescribed burn in Los Olivos from today until Saturday, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta asks for a rehearing in a private prisons case.