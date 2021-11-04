SLO equity: Engaging our community

Celebrating its ten-year anniversary, the Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County was created in 2011 as a response to a widely reported incident involving a cross burning in Arroyo Grande. They envision San Luis Obispo County as a welcoming and inclusive community, sustained by collaborative and shared values of equity and social justice.

Join Kris Kington Barker, and new hosts Mario Espinoza-Kulick and Lata Murti, as they speak with guests from the Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, board members Cornel N. Morton, Ph.D., Michael Boyer, and Jill Stollmeyer. They will discuss their work to provide programs and resources that celebrate our diversity and promote the inclusion of all members of our community.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 11/4/21

