central_coast_voices_2021_by_janelle.jpg
Central Coast Voices

SLO equity: Engaging our community

Published November 4, 2021 at 9:12 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Celebrating its ten-year anniversary, the Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County was created in 2011 as a response to a widely reported incident involving a cross burning in Arroyo Grande. They envision San Luis Obispo County as a welcoming and inclusive community, sustained by collaborative and shared values of equity and social justice.

Join Kris Kington Barker, and new hosts Mario Espinoza-Kulick and Lata Murti, as they speak with guests from the Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, board members Cornel N. Morton, Ph.D., Michael Boyer, and Jill Stollmeyer. They will discuss their work to provide programs and resources that celebrate our diversity and promote the inclusion of all members of our community.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 11/4/21

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.

Central Coast Voices
Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
