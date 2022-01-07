Central Coast Voices-Paso People’s Action

© 2022 KCBX
Published January 7, 2022 at 12:42 PM PST
Paso People’s Action is a grassroots group of locals based in Paso Robles working to invest in the diversity of their community and make it possible for all citizens to safely be heard. Their goal is a world where every person can thrive.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with members of Paso People’s Action, Yessenia Echevarria, and Camille Katz. They will discuss their work to build community, take action, and promoting healing.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 1/6/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.

Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
