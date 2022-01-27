The California End of Life Option Act, a state law that permits terminally ill adult patients with the capacity to make medical decisions to be prescribed an aid-in-dying medication if certain conditions are met was signed into law by Governor Brown in October 2015 and went into effect on June 9, 2016.

In October 2021, Governor Newsom signed SB 380, making significant changes to California’s End of Life Option Act, including reducing the required waiting period between a patient’s oral requests from 15 days to 48 hours.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guest Lonny Shavelson, M.D., Chair of the American Clinicians Academy on Medical Aid in Dying. about the challenges and advances that have been made since the Act went into effect and how SB 380 offers improved benefits to individuals who qualify for the option and choose it.

Broadcast date: 1/27/22

