A solution to homelessness in your town

Homelessness is one of the monsters that haunt our society. Thousands of people have tried to address this challenge but have failed to come up with successful solutions. One group is exploring “co-housing” communities as a possibility to ease the strain on unhoused individuals. What is “cohousing”? Cohousing is an intentional community of private homes clustered around shared space. The term originated in Denmark in the late 1960s.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests Charles Durrett, architect and founder of the Cohousing Company, and Becky Jorgenson with Hope’s Village. They will discuss the homeless epidemic and talk about possible solutions on the Central Coast through the development of cohousing communities.

Broadcast date: 2/24/22

