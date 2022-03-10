It is expected more than 65,000 Afghans will be welcomed through the Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) program, set up through the U.S. government. Many of the Afghans who will be resettled worked directly with the United States military on its mission in Afghanistan, thousands more worked as journalists, human rights activists, or humanitarian workers and had careers that put them at risk. Now a new non-profit on the Central Coast made up of a broad coalition of religious organizations, veteran and active-duty military members, and community activists are helping Afghan refugees establish new lives and livelihoods on the Central Coast.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests from SLO 4 Home, President, Dr. Vance Rodgers, Secretary, Lauren Brown, and board member, Dr. Ahmad Nooristani of the Noor Clinic. They will discuss the grassroots efforts to coordinate assistance and support for Afghan refugees in areas like housing, job assistance, education, health, transportation, culture, and hospitality.

Broadcast date: 3/10/22

