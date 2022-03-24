© 2022 KCBX
Central Coast Voices

Changing rental relief and protections

Published March 24, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
Many Central Coast renters fear losing their homes as California's eviction protections and COVID-19 Renters Relief Program are both set to end at the end of this month. Local governments throughout the state will have to figure out how to help people still struggling to cover rent as COVID-19 issues continue and the economy is not yet where it was pre-COVID. To make matters worse, fraudsters are taking advantage of the pandemic and managing elaborate rental scams. The percentage of fraud triggers increased nearly 30% during the pandemic.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests Devon McQuade, Associate Director with the 5Cities Homeless Coalition, and Sadie Weller, Staff Attorney with the San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation (SLOLAF). They will talk about the end of these COVID-19 relief programs, oter available rental protections, and what you should do if you are in need of help.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 3/24/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
See stories by Kris Kington-Barker