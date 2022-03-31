The legacy of Cesar Chavez

Cesar Chavez Day is an American national commemorative holiday aimed to celebrate the birth and enduring legacy of the American civil rights and labor movement activist Cesar Chavez, on March 31st.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he honors the American civil rights hero, Cesar Chavez. Mario will be joined by Marc Grossman, longtime press secretary, speechwriter and personal aide to Cesar Chavez, and spokesperson for the Cesar Chavez Foundation and the United Farm Workers (UFW), and Bonita Villalobos Rivera, National Vice President and UFW Operations Manager for the Central Coast. They will discuss the history of Cesar Chavez and how the legacy of Chavez continues today.

Broadcast date: 3/31/22

