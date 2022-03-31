© 2022 KCBX
Central Coast Voices

The legacy of Cesar Chavez

Published March 31, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Cesar Chavez Day is an American national commemorative holiday aimed to celebrate the birth and enduring legacy of the American civil rights and labor movement activist Cesar Chavez, on March 31st.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he honors the American civil rights hero, Cesar Chavez. Mario will be joined by Marc Grossman, longtime press secretary, speechwriter and personal aide to Cesar Chavez, and spokesperson for the Cesar Chavez Foundation and the United Farm Workers (UFW), and Bonita Villalobos Rivera, National Vice President and UFW Operations Manager for the Central Coast. They will discuss the history of Cesar Chavez and how the legacy of Chavez continues today.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 3/31/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
See stories by Mario Espinoza-Kulick