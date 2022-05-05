Latinx culture, more than Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration held on May 5, which commemorates the anniversary of Mexico's victory at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. More popular in the United States than in Mexico, Cinco de Mayo has become associated with the celebration of Mexican-American culture, however, Latinx culture is so much more than what is represented by this single holiday.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests C.R. Lara, President of the Latino Outreach Council, and Victoria Condor-Williams, community activist. They will discuss the meaning of Cinco de Mayo and share insights into Latinx culture.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 5/5/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.