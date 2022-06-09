Reproductive rights refer to the freedom of individuals to control decisions regarding contraception, abortion, sterilization, and childbirth. Today, disputes over these rights have seized the nation.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests from Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, Luz Reyes-Martin, VP of Community Engagement, and Eloisa Chavez, Director of Education. They will discuss the work of Planned Parenthood to provide access to women’s health care in the community, as well as the movement for reproductive freedom both nationally and locally.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 6/9/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.