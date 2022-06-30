© 2022 KCBX
Central Coast Voices

Japanese American Internment

Published June 30, 2022 at 9:24 AM PDT
In 1942, during World War II, the United States government ordered more than 110,000 men, women, and children to leave their homes and detained them in remote, military-style camps.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guest Margaret Nakamura Cooper of Santa Maria. They will discuss the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, as Margaret herself experienced it, and what today’s Central Coast residents can learn from the history of Japanese American internment.

You are invited to listen and learn from this conversation, Thursday, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 6/30/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
