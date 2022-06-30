In 1942, during World War II, the United States government ordered more than 110,000 men, women, and children to leave their homes and detained them in remote, military-style camps.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guest Margaret Nakamura Cooper of Santa Maria. They will discuss the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, as Margaret herself experienced it, and what today’s Central Coast residents can learn from the history of Japanese American internment.

You are invited to listen and learn from this conversation, Thursday, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 6/30/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.