The first Japanese to settle in the Santa Maria Valley did so to work in the sugar beet fields around 1899, and by 1909, the population of Japanese had increased to 500. At the time no religious organization existed for the Japanese community. While both the Christian and Buddhist Churches were invited to serve the community, the Buddhist Church was the first to reply and established a church in 1914.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests from the Buddhist Church of Guadalupe, Sensei Naomi Nakano, and Alice Utsunomiya, the former Obon Festival Chairperson and current Church President. They will discuss the history of Buddhism on the Central Coast and the upcoming Obon Festival.

Broadcast date: 7/7/22

