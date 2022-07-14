Greater access to mental health care

Transitions Mental Health Association (TMHA) has a robust new partner with Must! Charities, who is investing in the Central Coast Hotline and other services to assist in expanding access to mental health care. to mental health emergencies and support. This will be a dramatic reshaping of the behavioral health crisis response system.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests Melanie Barket, Crisis Hotline Manager with Transitions Mental Health Association (TMHA), and Becky Gray, Executive Director with Must! Charities. They will discuss their collaborative work to expand mental health care on the Central Coast.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 7/14/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.