Changes in juvenile justice

Youth under the age of 18 who are accused of committing a delinquent or criminal act are typically processed through a juvenile justice system. The primary goals of the system, in addition to maintaining public safety, are skill development, habilitation, rehabilitation, addressing treatment needs, and successful reintegration of youth into the community. The system takes a significantly more restorative approach than the adult criminal justice system.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests Chief Probation Officer with the County of Santa Barbara, Tanja Heitman, and Dr. Jill Sharkey, Professor Dept. of Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology, Associate Dean for Research and Outreach with UC Santa Barbara. They will discuss the future of juvenile justice on the Central Coast.

Broadcast date: 8/4/22

