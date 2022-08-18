Growing passionate and effective leaders

What and who is Leadership San Luis Obispo (SLO)? They are a diverse corps of leaders advancing the educational, cultural, health, and economic interests of SLO County citizens. A 501(c) 3 non-profit organization, Leadership SLO is a year-long county-wide program designed to bring participants out of their comfort zones. It’s a rewarding way to learn new things, make friendships that will last a lifetime, explore personal biases, and learn new leadership styles and ways of embracing diversity in opinions and people.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests with Leadership SLO, Dan Riviore, Class 19, Executive Director, Leadership SLO, and Michael Boyer, Class 27, Leadership SLO Board Member, and Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club of the Mid Central Coast. They will discuss how Leadership SLO helps individuals reach their leadership potential, and as a consequence, build a better community.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm.

