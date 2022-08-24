Promoting breastfeeding on the Central Coast

August is National Breastfeeding Month, a month dedicated to advancing advocacy, protection, and promotion of breastfeeding to ensure that all families have the opportunity to breastfeed. Locally, the Central Coast Breastfeeding Coalition (CCBC) aims to create a healthier community through the promotion of breastfeeding and has achieved a high positive impact on the San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Community. SLO County is ranked fourth in California for exclusive breastfeeding at hospital discharge. Eighty-eight percent of all babies born at a hospital in SLO County were exclusively breastfed.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests from the Central Coast Breastfeeding Coalition (CCBN), Leslie Mehigan, BS, MBA, CLEC, Chair of the Central Coast Breastfeeding Coalition, and Merrilee Costello, nurse, and lactation consultant at French Hospital. They will discuss how the Coalition brings together a collaborative team of breastfeeding advocates to network, share resources, accomplish projects, and provide breastfeeding education based on current research and best practice.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 8/25/22

