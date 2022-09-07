© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
central_coast_voices_2021_by_janelle.jpg
Central Coast Voices

Belonging: Centering Black voices

Published September 7, 2022 at 4:29 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

In 2019, R.A.C.E. Matters SLO (San Luis Obispo) co-founder Courtney Haile envisioned BELONGING -- a multimedia arts series that amplifies Black voices, creativity, and possibility. Now, BELONGING is back! In its third year, the initiative seeks to center Black lived experiences to advance the prevailing discourse around San Luis Obispo County’s lack of diversity.

Join Lata Murti as she speaks with guests Courtney Haile, Executive Director of R.A.C.E. Matters SLO and Project Visionary for the RACE Matters Belonging series, and Julie Lynem, board president of R.A.C.E. Matters SLO County and journalism lecturer at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. They will discuss the upcoming Belonging 2022 series and their work to amplify the voices of Black and other People of Color in an effort to build an actively anti-racist Central Coast.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 9/8/2022

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
See stories by Lata Murti