2022 Ballot Measures: What you need to know

California voters will be asked to weigh in on seven ballot propositions in November. Six are ballot initiatives, where supporters gathered enough signatures to have an issue placed before voters, and one was provided by the state legislature to be placed on the ballot. And, while this year’s ballot has fewer measures than in previous years, there is still a variety of issues to weigh in on, including reproductive freedom, sports betting, flavored tobacco, and school funding.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests from the San Luis Obispo (SLO) County League of Women Voters. They will review and discuss the many ballot measures that will be voted on in the November 2022 California General Election.

You are invited to listen to the conversation on Thursday, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 9/22/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.