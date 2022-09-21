© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's the final days of Pledge Drive. Donate Now!
central_coast_voices_2021_by_janelle.jpg
Central Coast Voices

2022 Ballot Measures: What you need to know

Published September 21, 2022 at 3:41 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

California voters will be asked to weigh in on seven ballot propositions in November. Six are ballot initiatives, where supporters gathered enough signatures to have an issue placed before voters, and one was provided by the state legislature to be placed on the ballot. And, while this year’s ballot has fewer measures than in previous years, there is still a variety of issues to weigh in on, including reproductive freedom, sports betting, flavored tobacco, and school funding.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests from the San Luis Obispo (SLO) County League of Women Voters. They will review and discuss the many ballot measures that will be voted on in the November 2022 California General Election.

You are invited to listen to the conversation on Thursday, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 9/22/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
See stories by Kris Kington-Barker