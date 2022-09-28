Can we avert the worst of climate change?

Founded in 1970, as a response to the 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Spill tragedy, the Community Environmental Council (CEC) was a pioneer in the fledgling environmental movement. Today, CEC is known throughout the Central Coast for building political resolve for climate action at local and regional levels, in ways that are measurable, replicable, and scalable.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests Michael Chiacos, Director of Climate Policy with CEC, and Molly Taylor, Climate-Smart Agriculture Program Manager with CEC. They will talk about CEC’s ambitious plan to fight the climate crisis, and its vision to be climate safe by 2030 as well as discuss recently passed legislation. You are invited to listen and learn, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 9/29/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.