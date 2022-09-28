© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
central_coast_voices_2021_by_janelle.jpg
Central Coast Voices

Can we avert the worst of climate change?

Published September 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Founded in 1970, as a response to the 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Spill tragedy, the Community Environmental Council (CEC) was a pioneer in the fledgling environmental movement. Today, CEC is known throughout the Central Coast for building political resolve for climate action at local and regional levels, in ways that are measurable, replicable, and scalable.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests Michael Chiacos, Director of Climate Policy with CEC, and Molly Taylor, Climate-Smart Agriculture Program Manager with CEC. They will talk about CEC’s ambitious plan to fight the climate crisis, and its vision to be climate safe by 2030 as well as discuss recently passed legislation. You are invited to listen and learn, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 9/29/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
See stories by Kris Kington-Barker