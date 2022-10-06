What is monkeypox (MPX), and should I be worried?

The CDC reports that since May 2022, more than 25,000 monkeypox (MPX) cases have been identified in the United States. MPX is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the MPX virus. It is a virus that belongs to the orthopoxvirus genus, which also includes the variola virus, otherwise known as smallpox. While the current risk of MPX for the general public is currently low, certain populations are more at risk of infection and should be aware of what precautions to take, including getting vaccinated.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests Dusty Colyer-Worth, Executive Director with the GALA Pride and Diversity Center, Maryam Guiahi, MD, with Planned Parenthood, and Jenny Taranto, MSN, RN, and PHN with the County of San Luis Obispo. They will discuss the ongoing monkeypox (MPX) outbreak.

Broadcast date: 10/6/22

