Central Coast Voices

Transforming lives after disaster

Published October 20, 2022 at 3:00 AM PDT
The founders of ShelterBox believe everyone deserves a place to call home. It is a human right and the first step toward recovery after a disaster. What is ShelterBox? ShelterBox is a non-profit working to hand-delivers emergency shelter for families devastated by natural disaster and conflict. From Cameroon to Syria, all the way to the Philippines and the Caribbean, they have provided shelter to over 1.5 million people so far.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests Kerri Murray, President, ShelterBox USA, Steven Tonkinson, ShelterBox Response Team member, ShelterBox USA Board member, and Yi Shun Lai, ShelterBox Response Team Member. They will discuss their mission and work to build awareness of global displacement and facilitate providing families with life-saving shelter and essential tools and supplies that will enable them to rebuild their lives after a disaster.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 10/20/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
