Building a tobacco-free SLO

The CDC reports that tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disability in the United States (US), despite a significant decline in the number of people who smoke, and tobacco use among youth and young adults continues to be a major health concern. In 2019, more than thirty-five percent of US high school students reported using tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests from the San Luis Obispo Tobacco Control Program Amy Gilman, Program Manager for Tobacco Control at the County of San Luis Obispo, Trent Johnson, Co-Chair San Luis Obispo County Tobacco Control Coalition, as well as the Program Manager of the Tobacco Policy Studies research group at the Stanford Prevention Research Center, and Ari Khalameyzer, Cal Poly Public Health Club President. They will discuss how communities on the Central Coast can work together to decrease teen and adult tobacco use and in turn save lives.

Broadcast date: 11/3/2022

