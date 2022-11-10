The crisis in foster care

There are hundreds of children and youth in foster care throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties at any given time. Reasons for foster care placement range from general neglect, an absent or incapacitated caretaker, relinquishment, exploitation, physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, and severe neglect. For these children and youth, foster care provides an opportunity for family-based treatment programs and an alternative to group homes or institutional care. For children and youth devastated by trauma, these services can foster hope.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests Jon Nibbio, Interim CEO of Family Care Network, Inc. (FCNI), Britney Page, Housing Navigator with FCNI, and Caity McCardell, Community Resources with FCNI. They will discuss the importance of therapeutic foster care and family support services to improve the lives of children, youth, and families affected by trauma on the Central Coast.

Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 11/10/2022

