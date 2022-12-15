Empower to Lead

Since 1982, Future Leaders of America has been working to develop youth resiliency and leadership to create long-lasting systemic change by empowering and mobilizing youth leaders to advocate for policies that improve their lives and the lives of their peers and their communities. Since that time they have served more than 9,400 youth on the Central Coast.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests with Future Leaders of America, Daniel Gonzalez, Director of Organizing & Advocacy, and Ivette Peralta, Director of Annual Programs. They will discuss their vision of a world where every youth regardless of where they come from is empowered to take responsibility for their own destiny by becoming leaders in their own lives, their families, and community.

Broadcast date: 12/15/2022

