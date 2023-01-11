Bigger than Roe

The day after President Donald Trump’s presidency began in January 2017, more than 5,000,000 people took to the streets worldwide in response to the newly elected president and his administration. This moment, quickly turned into an important worldwide movement, focusing on human rights and social and environmental justice issues. Since then, millions of people in cities across the country and around the world have held their own annual marches, protests, and rallies.

Join Dr. Lata Murti as she speaks with representatives from Central Coast Women’s March organizations, Michal Lynch, with Women’s March Santa Barbara, and Pam Gates and Patricia Solorio with Women’s March Santa Maria Valley. They will discuss their continued work supporting, advocating, and empowering all women everywhere, and provide information on upcoming marches.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 1/12/23

