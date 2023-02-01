Preventing Cancer

According to a study conducted by the American Cancer Society, at least 42% of newly diagnosed cancers in the US, which translates to about 750,000 cases in 2020, are potentially avoidable. And while cancer affects all communities, cancer occurrence and related deaths differ greatly based on socioeconomic status, race, gender, age, disability, and other factors. What information can we learn about risk, behavior modification, and other preventive measures that have been shown to impact cancer outcomes positively?

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests from the Cancer Support Community California Central Coast, Candice Sanders, Executive Director, and board member Dr. Brian DiCarlo, hematologist, and medical oncologist at UCLA Health. In recognition of National Cancer Prevention Month, they will discuss the importance of prevention in lowering known risks through healthy lifestyle choices, getting recommended cancer screenings, and vaccinating against certain viruses.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 2/2/23

