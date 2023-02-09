Addressing gaps in healthcare

Studies show that the aging of the baby boom generation could fuel more than a 50 percent increase in the number of Americans ages 65 and older requiring some level of elder care. The demand for care will also be driven by a steep rise in the number of Americans living with dementia. How will we manage this care for older adults in the future when care today is already difficult to understand, find and afford?

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests from Hospice of San Luis Obispo County, Shannon MqQuat, Executive Director, and Kim Chartrand, R.N., Case Manager. They will discuss the importance of closing these gaps in healthcare and how doing so can improve both health and economic outcomes.

Broadcast date: 2/9/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.