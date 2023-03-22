The important work of SELPA

Today, there are 136 SELPAs in California. What is a SELPA? In 1977, all school districts and county school offices in California were required to form regions to provide for all special education service needs of students residing within the region’s boundaries. These regions became known as a Special Education Local Plan Area, or SELPA. For 45 years these SELPA offices across the state have been responsible for ensuring free appropriate public education for all students with identified disabilities.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests from San Luis Obispo County Special Education Local Plan (SELPA), Amber Gallagher, SELPA Executive Director, and Tricia Lomino, SELPA Program Specialist. They will discuss the mission of SELPA to be capacity builders, facilitators, and connectors for students, families, and member districts to ensure all students are provided inclusive opportunities for continuous improvement, and opportunities for success.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 3/23/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.