What is the Central Coast Creative Corps? This new venture envisions a Central Coast where all communities thrive through artistic, creative, and innovative solutions for civic, historical, and cultural injustices. The program plans to fund projects across arts disciplines that will advance civic engagement, public health, social justice, and climate resilience across the Central Coast.

Join Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests Jordan Chesnut, Programs Director, San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Arts Council, Sarah York Rubin, Executive Director, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, and artist Kym Cochran. They will discuss a unique partnership among five county arts councils to form the Central Coast Creative Corps.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 5/4/23

