Celebrating 25 years of making a difference

For decades, The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County (CFSLO), has been connecting passionate community members to causes they care about and thanks to continued contributions from SLO County supporters, they have reinvested $66 million back into the community via grants and scholarships. This year, CFSLO is celebrating its 25th anniversary of making a difference across the county through philanthropic leadership.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests with The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County (CFSLO), Heidi McPherson, Chief Executive Officer and board member, Jeff Buckingham. They will talk about the history of CFSLO, and work over the past 25 years, as well as the year-long series of events and communication strategies to showcase their historic work.

Broadcast date: 5/25/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.