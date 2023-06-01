The connection between hair and identity in Black culture is incredibly significant. One writer said, “Hair is a centerpiece of Black culture; it's a symbol of identity, of resistance, creative expression, and freedom." Black hair can be seen as woven deep into the Black culture and rooted in the history of America. And yet, many communities are without a space to create this expression, and without the community anchor and safe place that these Black hair salons and barber shops have provided for clients throughout the country.

Join Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests Cortney Haile, Executive Director with R.A.C.E. Matters SLO, Mayor Erica Stewart, with the City of San Luis Obispo, and Roberta Richey-Hamilton, Los Angeles Transplant (of 8 years now), and has worked in Entertainment to Insurance and now Higher Education. They will discuss the cultural and community significance of Black hair, and the upcoming grand opening of Texture, a new salon and event space opening in San Luis Obispo.

Broadcast date: 6/1/23

