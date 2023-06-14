Celebrating Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Today Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests from the Central Coast involved in organizing upcoming Juneteenth celebrations in their communities, including the Rev. Stephen Vines, President, NAACP SLO County Branch, and Cheryl Vines, San Luis Obispo Juneteenth Chair. They will discuss the history and importance of Juneteenth, as well as share details about upcoming celebrations.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 6/15/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.