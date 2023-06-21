The Poetic Justice Project is an innovative reentry program that aims to reduce recidivism and advance social justice by engaging formerly incarcerated youth and adults in arts education and mentoring through the creation of original theatre examining crime, punishment, and redemption. Audiences are entertained and educated about incarceration, rehabilitation, and re-entry.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with Deborah Tobola, artistic director and founder of the Poetic Justice Project, the nonprofit theater company, as well as other members of the project, Guillermo Willie and Robyn Taylor. They will discuss their vision of unlocking hearts and minds with this bold original theatre project and their program which provides arts instruction to at-risk youth, prisoners, and people on parole and probation since 2009.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation on Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 6/22/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.