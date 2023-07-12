Can AI improve our world?

Everywhere you turn people are talking about Artificial Intelligence (AI), and at each turn there is controversy. So, what is AI really capable of and are the concerns warranted?

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guest Dr. Deb Donig, Assistant Professor in the English Department at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly), San Luis Obispo, and cofounder of the Ethical Technology Initiative at Cal Poly. They will discuss the benefits, potential challenges, and ethical implications of the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in our society.

Broadcast date: 7/13/2023

