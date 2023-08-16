© 2023 KCBX
Central Coast Voices

Fostering understanding in our community

By Lata Murti
Published August 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM PDT
The Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County was created in 2011 as a response to a widely reported incident involving a cross burning in Arroyo Grande. Now more than a decade old, their mission remains to “provide educational programs and resources to facilitate and advance the efforts of our affiliated organizations in order to promote and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).”

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests from the Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, Rita Casaverde, Executive Director, and board member, Kendra Paulding. They will discuss their work and vision to make San Luis Obispo County a welcoming and inclusive community, sustained by collaborative and shared values of equity and social justice.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation on Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 8/17/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
