Fostering understanding in our community

The Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County was created in 2011 as a response to a widely reported incident involving a cross burning in Arroyo Grande. Now more than a decade old, their mission remains to “provide educational programs and resources to facilitate and advance the efforts of our affiliated organizations in order to promote and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).”

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests from the Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, Rita Casaverde, Executive Director, and board member, Kendra Paulding. They will discuss their work and vision to make San Luis Obispo County a welcoming and inclusive community, sustained by collaborative and shared values of equity and social justice.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation on Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 8/17/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.