The Humane Prison Hospice Project is working to transform the way incarcerated individuals die through education, advocacy, and training to support fellow peers as caregivers and grief companions.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests with the Humane Prison Hospice Project, Susan Barber, Program Director, Palliative Care Initiative, and Laura Musselman, Outreach and Engagement Manager. They will discuss how this project is bringing hospice to prisons in California.

Thursday, between 1-2 pm

Broadcast date: 8/24/23

