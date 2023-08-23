© 2023 KCBX
Central Coast Voices

Humane Prison Hospice Project

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published August 23, 2023 at 7:28 PM PDT
The Humane Prison Hospice Project is working to transform the way incarcerated individuals die through education, advocacy, and training to support fellow peers as caregivers and grief companions.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests with the Humane Prison Hospice Project, Susan Barber, Program Director, Palliative Care Initiative, and Laura Musselman, Outreach and Engagement Manager. They will discuss how this project is bringing hospice to prisons in California.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation on Thursday, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 8/24/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
