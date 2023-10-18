Big Brothers Big Sisters Today

© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). All donations are tax-deductible.
By Lata Murti
Published October 18, 2023 at 8:42 PM PDT
For over 25 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County has provided mentor relationships for over 3,300 children. The mission of Big Brother Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests from Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County, Caity McCardell, Development Director, Marina Penna, Site-Based Program Manager, and Dawn Siegmund, Community-Based Program Manager. They will discuss their work empowering kids in our community to achieve their full potential and what can be done to assist in these efforts.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 10/19/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
