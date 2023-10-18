Big Brothers Big Sisters Today

For over 25 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County has provided mentor relationships for over 3,300 children. The mission of Big Brother Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests from Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County, Caity McCardell, Development Director, Marina Penna, Site-Based Program Manager, and Dawn Siegmund, Community-Based Program Manager. They will discuss their work empowering kids in our community to achieve their full potential and what can be done to assist in these efforts.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 10/19/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.