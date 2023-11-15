Meals that Connect is the Senior Nutrition Program of San Luis Obispo County. They provide free, healthy, noontime meals to over 1,000 seniors 60+ throughout San Luis Obispo County and are committed to not only alleviating stress on seniors by delivering consistent nutrition, but also offering social connection and compassion every weekday of the year.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests from Meals that Connect, Brandee Puett, Resource Manager, and volunteers, Ty Griffin and Laura Kirschner. They will discuss the impact of Meals That Connect on seniors and the community, and how individuals can get involved, volunteer, or donate.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 11/15/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.