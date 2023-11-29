The healing power of music

Imagine patients who heal faster, need less pain medications, and have a more positive healthcare experience. Imagine staff and caregivers who are less stressed, and caring for less anxious patients. This is the potential power of therapeutic music.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with Brynn Albanese, a well-known Central Coast musician now using her music as medicine as a Certified Music Practitioner and End of Life Doula. They will discuss what led to the founding of Pneuma Melodies, and the use of therapeutic music.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 11/30/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.