© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Central Coast Voices

Central Coast History

By Lata Murti
Published January 24, 2024 at 9:00 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe

The six counties that make up the Central Coast region hold a rich history. Originally inhabited by Chumash, Ohlone, Esselen, Salinan, and other Native American people, the Spanish colonized the area, establishing the California missions in 1770. Eventually, Mexico gained independence from Spain, and "Alta California" was born. The Gold Rush brought thousands of immigrants to what in time became known as California, and today the Central Coast region has an estimated population of over 2 million.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests Rob Himoto, President of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, and Shelley Klein, Curator of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. They will discuss the history of the Central Coast, its development, and current efforts to preserve this rich past.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 1/25/24

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
See stories by Lata Murti