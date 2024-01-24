Central Coast History

The six counties that make up the Central Coast region hold a rich history. Originally inhabited by Chumash, Ohlone, Esselen, Salinan, and other Native American people, the Spanish colonized the area, establishing the California missions in 1770. Eventually, Mexico gained independence from Spain, and "Alta California" was born. The Gold Rush brought thousands of immigrants to what in time became known as California, and today the Central Coast region has an estimated population of over 2 million.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests Rob Himoto, President of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, and Shelley Klein, Curator of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. They will discuss the history of the Central Coast, its development, and current efforts to preserve this rich past.

Broadcast date: 1/25/24

