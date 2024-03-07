Plan to Improve Community Mental Health

The newly released San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Behavioral Health Plan Strategic Plan assures that SLO County residents can expect substantial growth of local mental health and substance use disorder services. The plan focuses on five key areas that change the current behavioral health system: Prevention and Wellness, Community Services, Intensive Outpatient Services, Crisis Services, and Intensive Residential Services. It ambitiously states over 100 objectives that address the increasing needs of the community around mental health and substance use disorder treatment.

Join Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with Frank Warren, Deputy Director of the San Luis Obispo (SLO)County Behavioral Health Department and Morgan Torell, Business Analyst with the SLOCounty Behavioral Health Department. They will discuss the new community Behavioral Health Strategic Plan, the first of its kind following the pandemic, which details goals through 2029.

Broadcast date: 3/7/24

