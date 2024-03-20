Worldwide, 55 million people are living with Alzheimer's and other dementias. In California, currently, more than 690,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and over 1.12 million family and friends are providing care. What is Alzheimer’s disease? It is a degenerative brain disease and the most common cause of dementia. There to help is the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter supporting those affected by Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, and their loved ones, while also supporting critical research toward a cure.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with Laura DeLoye, Program, and Education Manager with the Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter. They will discuss the growing incidence of dementia and the similarly growing concerns for folks about "what if it happens to me?”.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 3/21/24

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.